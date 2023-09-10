Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup cut Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

