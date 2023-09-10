RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Head-To-Head Review

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 22.26 -$3.78 million ($0.14) -0.96 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 1.18 $4.33 million ($0.86) -1.16

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -1,864.84% -464.64% -229.88% Digihost Technology -122.85% -30.48% -25.07%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.84, meaning that its share price is 584% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RocketFuel Blockchain and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

