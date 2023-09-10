Robert W. Baird Trims Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price to $5.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.38%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

