Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXXFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaxxinity Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $216.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.95. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $41,898.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,713,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,551,817.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxxinity by 3,640.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

