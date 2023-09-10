Reviewing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rubicon Technology and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.59 million 0.93 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Kopin $47.40 million 3.16 -$19.33 million ($0.22) -5.95

Rubicon Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -16.64% -16.53% -9.05% Kopin -45.89% -64.55% -41.26%

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kopin beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

