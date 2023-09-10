Reviewing Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.12 10.59 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 9.96

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mapletree Logistics Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 48.75%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Summary

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 30 June 2023, it has a portfolio of 193 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.5 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT's goal is to deliver strong total returns to its unitholders through secure cash flows underpinned by its high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet as well as driving growth in its net asset value and cash flow per unit.

