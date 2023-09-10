Reviewing Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core & Main and Alliance Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $6.65 billion 1.03 $366.00 million $2.12 13.97 Alliance Entertainment N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Entertainment.

This table compares Core & Main and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.45% 15.75% 7.20% Alliance Entertainment N/A -18.17% -3.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Core & Main and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 0 3 6 0 2.67 Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Core & Main currently has a consensus target price of $36.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. Alliance Entertainment has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Core & Main.

Volatility and Risk

Core & Main has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core & Main beats Alliance Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services. The company distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

