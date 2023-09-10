Reviewing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveVox and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Autohome 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveVox presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.14%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autohome is more favorable than LiveVox.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

LiveVox has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveVox and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 2.24 -$37.47 million ($0.28) -11.57 Autohome $1.01 billion 3.75 $281.97 million $2.25 13.35

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -18.55% -23.63% -12.85% Autohome 27.61% 9.03% 7.10%

Summary

Autohome beats LiveVox on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

