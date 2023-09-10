Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $69.94 on Friday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
