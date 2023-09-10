Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 43.4 %

FRBK stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.