Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Rent the Runway updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

RENT opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent the Runway news, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,011.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at $640,011.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,552 shares of company stock valued at $559,876 in the last three months. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

