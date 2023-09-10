Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

