Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Critical Contrast

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.69 billion 2.64 $205.46 million $3.72 11.49 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 13.35% 276.42% 5.12% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Red Rock Resorts and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 3 4 0 2.57 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,138.74%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Risk & Volatility

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

