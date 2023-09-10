Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

