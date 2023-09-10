Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.32 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock valued at $28,556,414 in the last three months. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

