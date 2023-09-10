RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RICK. Noble Financial dropped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 1.3 %

RICK opened at $63.79 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.32). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.