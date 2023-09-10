Raymond James Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Shares of AKAM opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,090 shares of company stock worth $100,176 and have sold 37,088 shares worth $3,608,449. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

