Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.34 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $26.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

