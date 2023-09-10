Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 57.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after acquiring an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

