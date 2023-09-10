Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.95. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.