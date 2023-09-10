Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

