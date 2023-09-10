Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Increased by Analyst

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $289.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Torrid’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.02.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

