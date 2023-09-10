PZ Cussons’ (PZC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 182 ($2.30) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 246.75 ($3.12).

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Stock Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON PZC opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 152.67 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 223 ($2.82). The company has a market capitalization of £669.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers acquired 61,050 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £100,122 ($126,448.60). In other PZ Cussons news, insider Valeria Juarez acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,560 ($15,862.59). Also, insider Jonathan Myers bought 61,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £100,122 ($126,448.60). Insiders have bought a total of 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,210 in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.