Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of PXSAP stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

