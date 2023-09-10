PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $86.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

