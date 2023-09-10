Public Storage (PSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $273.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $266.01 and a 1-year high of $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 13,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

