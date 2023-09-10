PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This is a boost from PSC Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides diversified insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Distribution, Agency, United Kingdom, and Group. The company provides commercial and life insurance broking, as well as workers compensation consulting services.

