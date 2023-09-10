PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This is a boost from PSC Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
PSC Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About PSC Insurance Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PSC Insurance Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for PSC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.