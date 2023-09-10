ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 44,477 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average volume of 25,753 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $2,506,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $2,116,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $1,824,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.