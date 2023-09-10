Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
IPDN stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
