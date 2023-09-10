Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.