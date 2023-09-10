Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after acquiring an additional 406,684 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.