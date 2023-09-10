Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Financial Contrast

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitestone REIT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $17.54 million 0.60 -$2.13 million ($0.46) -1.73 Whitestone REIT $139.42 million 3.51 $35.27 million $0.78 12.65

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Whitestone REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -21.91% -7.56% -1.64% Whitestone REIT 27.35% 9.26% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Presidio Property Trust and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $23.3 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The SPAC has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited (Conduit). A full description of the terms of the proposed business combination, which is expected to close in the second half of 2023 subject to the satisfaction of multiple conditions, including approval of the business combination by the SPAC's shareholders, is provided in the registration statement on Form S-4 that the SPAC has filed with the SEC.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

