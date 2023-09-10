Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

