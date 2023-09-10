Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.87

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.87 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 66.90 ($0.84). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 67.30 ($0.85), with a volume of 175,888 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.88 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,352.94%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

