PHINIA Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PHIN)

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samuel R. Chapin acquired 4,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,460.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 13,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $381,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,895.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel R. Chapin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,460.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories.

Featured Stories

