PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of GHY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

