PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of GHY stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.