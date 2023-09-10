PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. 298,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,629,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

