Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Holdings Trimmed by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,423 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Payoneer Global worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,266,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,633,000 after purchasing an additional 251,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $86,830.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,859 shares of company stock valued at $255,934. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

