Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

CASH stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

