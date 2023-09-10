Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.46

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.46 and traded as high as C$14.38. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 59,307 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.340824 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

