Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Parkland Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

