Parkland Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.77.

Parkland Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$39.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.37. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.85.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.