O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,769.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,594,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 218.2% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $958.36 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $908.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

