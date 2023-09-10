Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.30 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

