Olivier Pomel Sells 18,702 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,586,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $9,088,654.81.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

