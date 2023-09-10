Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 642.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 642.20 ($8.11).
OCDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ocado Group
Ocado Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.