Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 642.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 642.20 ($8.11).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 826.80 ($10.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.55 and a beta of 1.48. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 342 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 766.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 575.39.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

