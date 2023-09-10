Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) vs. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nuvei and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 1 11 0 2.92 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvei presently has a consensus target price of $40.92, suggesting a potential upside of 127.31%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Helbiz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.2% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nuvei and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 2.03% 6.83% 3.42% Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48%

Volatility & Risk

Nuvei has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and Helbiz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $843.32 million 2.97 $56.73 million $0.14 128.57 Helbiz $15.54 million 1.12 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.03

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nuvei beats Helbiz on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

