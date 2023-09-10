Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.91

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.91 and traded as low as $44.14. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 75,245 shares.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.