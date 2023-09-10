Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.73

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.73 and traded as high as $45.41. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 16,274 shares.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 20.7% in the first quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 697.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

