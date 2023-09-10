NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $260.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.00.
NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NICE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE opened at $187.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.30. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.