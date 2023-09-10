NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.41.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXGN

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 197.9% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.